Unwelcome visitor holds officers at bay

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police made an arrest of a 37-year-old man after he held them at bay for about three hours Monday evening at a home at 2510 E. 45th.
Brandon Byers went into a home that he wasn’t supposed to be in, according to police, and barricaded himself inside. He was eventually taken into custody.
Charges against Byers include criminal damage, criminal trespass, and interference with law enforcement.
His bond is set at $1,000.
Please follow and like us:
Comments
Taxpayer says
Death penalty immediately!
fake name goes here says
There’s something odd about this, just “he went into a home he wasn’t supposed to be in” but not that he hurt anyone or stole anything…maybe he wasn’t supposed to be there, hutchpost, but why and what circumstances kept the cops from breaking down the barricade and taking him in earlier? How about some actual facts?
Mike says
No there’s more to the story if you look the name up you’ll see it’s listed as his home. Perhaps he got in an argument with the wife or someone else at the address and verbally agreed not to go back for the evening but no restraining order was filed. I see he has several DUI’ s so most likely alcohol related. He might have gotten into an argument with someone and They probably asked him to go somewhere else and sober up and he left then came back.
Julie says
I agree. The story doesn’t make sense. We’re the police after him and he fled going into someone’s home? Did the people living there call the police because a stranger was in their home? How did the police know he was in the house? Too many unanswered questions.
Joe Citizen says
The house used to belong to some one in his family., But was sold some time ago, remodeled and some one totally unrelated to his family was now living there.
I’m not sure that he ever actually lived at that location, regardless of what booking info says.
I feel for the resident who had an unknown stranger break into thier home, how scary!