Unwelcome visitor holds officers at bay

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police made an arrest of a 37-year-old man after he held them at bay for about three hours Monday evening at a home at 2510 E. 45th.

Brandon Byers went into a home that he wasn’t supposed to be in, according to police, and barricaded himself inside. He was eventually taken into custody.

Charges against Byers include criminal damage, criminal trespass, and interference with law enforcement.

His bond is set at $1,000.