Siemens Gamesa to close plant in Canada

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A major shift in the green energy policy in the Canadian province of Ontario has spelled the end for more than 300 employees at the Siemens Gamesa wind turbine plant in Tillsonburg.

Employees learned Tuesday they will be out of a job by 2018, with 206 being given notice immediately.

Siemens Gamesa announced the closure of the blade manufacturing plant in the small southwestern Ontario town at an all-staff meeting. In a statement, the company cited dramatic changes in the global wind market with tough competition and cost pressures. Those changes included a change in director for the province in its energy policy.

Originally, Siemens was the recipient of an $850 million contract with the Ontario government to supply 140 wind turbines in 2014. At the time, they were destined for Goderich, billed as the largest wind farm in the province.

One year later, Ontario’s Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault announced future green energy contracts were canceled to help lower electricity rates. At the time, the province said it wouldn’t need wind turbines for at least another decade.

The closure will affect 340 employees in total and will be conducted in phases throughout 2017. How and if this will affect the Siemens Gamesa Plants in Hutchinson and Fort Madison, Iowa, remains to be seen.