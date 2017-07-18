Dwerlkotte scheduled for re-sentencing Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man convicted of sex crimes and serving a 22 ½ year sentence is scheduled to be re-sentenced Wednesday.

Robert Dwerlkotte was sentenced by District Judge Tim Chambers, who called him a persistent sex offender for convictions of aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery.

Dwerlkotte broke into his ex-wife’s home and laid down on the floor beside her bed while she slept. He then jumped on top of her when she woke up, held her down and tried to convince her to have sex.

The defendant filed an appeal over the scoring for his criminal history at sentencing where he had been sentenced for burglary of a dwelling. The appeals court ruled that his criminal history score was improper even though the state had put in the complaint that the burglary involved a dwelling. So, his case came back to District Court for re-sentencing on that issue, which could mean a little less time in prison, even though he had entered a plea to that charge.

Dwerlkotte served time in prison for the burglary as well as a conviction for sexual exploitation of a child in the past.

The re-sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in front of Judge Tim Chambers.