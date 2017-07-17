Yates faces trial for 2 counts of battering a corrections officer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 24-year-old Wichita man accused of two counts of battery of a corrections officer had to be tased after he was bound over for trial Monday.

Michael Yates reportedly caused a disturbance inside the Reno County Correctional Facility. The state says he struck two officers with a closed fist inside the local detention facility back on Jan. 24 of this year.

Officers were called to the B-Pod in the jail to move Yates to another area because of bad behavior. He then reportedly fought with the deputies. During that struggle, Yates struck two of them. He continued to struggle with the officers, causing them to use a taser at the jail. He was then taken to a secure location.

He also faces trial in another case where he’s charged with battery of a female corrections officer at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

He was very disruptive during the preliminary hearing and that continued outside the courtroom where he had to be tased, according to Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.

He’ll be arraigned on the two charges Aug. 7.