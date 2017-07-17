Police: 5 jailed for alleged Salina mall shoplifting spree

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating five suspects for alleged felony theft.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Salina Dillard’s, located in the Central Mall, according to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman.

The employees told police that several women suspected of shoplifting were seen running to a white 2004 Chevy Classic. The vehicle left the area with a male driver.

A Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle that evening and made a stop near the intersection of South Ohio and Salemsborg.

Police arrested 18-year-old Khaezia Presley; 21-year-old Kenya Lovelady; 19-year-old Shakayla Walker; 19-year-old Lakendera Tellis and a 17-year-old male. All five are from Wichita. They are being held for felony theft.

Authorities are still attempting to catalog all of the stolen items in the vehicle but Feldman said that the group allegedly stole from Dillards, Victoria’s Secret and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The suspects stole mainly clothing items, according to Feldman. The case is still under investigation as police are working with local and nonlocal businesses to get an exact value on all of the stolen items. He said additional charges may follow.