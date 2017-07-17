Nancy Frances Hudson | 1947 – 2017

HALSTEAD, Kan. — Nancy Frances Hudson, 70, of Halstead, died Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born January 30, 1947, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, to Francis and Mary (Ferguson) Hudson. Nancy grew up not far from Long Island Sound at Hawk’s Nest Beach in Old Lyme, Connecticut. When Nancy was 13, she attended dog-grooming school and her first job was as a dog groomer.

As an adult, Nancy moved to Hutchinson, where she received her R.N. degree from Hutchinson Community College and worked as a nurse at Hutchinson Correctional Facility, retiring in 2011.

Nancy also devoted her life to working with dogs. She was past-president of the Hutchinson Kennel Club and Obedience Training Director. Nancy spent five years as a 4-H Dog Leader. Breeding and showing Min Pins, training dogs, grooming, etc., was her life. For nearly 15 years she was actively devoted to re-homing retired racing greyhounds.

Nancy is survived by: son, Dale Withroder (Kim) of Olsburg, Kansas; and grandchildren, Corinne, Latham, and Cullen Withroder.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Halstead Health and Rehabilitation Center at a later date. Burial will be in Forestdale Cemetery, Holyoke, Massachusetts.