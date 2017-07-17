Lois Ann Johnson | 1948 – 2017

NICKERSON, Kan. — Lois Ann Johnson, 85, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1932, in Arkansas City, the daughter of Ralph and Flossie White. Lois graduated from Arkansas City High School in 1948.

On September 4, 1948, she married Avory Johnson Jr. in Wellington. He died August 22, 2013.

Lois and Avory owned AVS Camper Center for 36 years. She was a member of the Altrusa International Club of Hutchinson, a board member of the Salvation Army of Hutchinson, active in Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Reno County, and a volunteer for Hospice of Reno County and the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center. Lois was also a member of the Wichita Classic Thunderbird Club and the Vintage Thunderbird Club of Wichita.

Survivors include: daughters, Sherri R. Brown and husband Bob, Arlington, and Lori Stiles and husband Alan, Lee’s Summit, MO; five granddaughters, Michelle Fountain, Wichita, Lucy Stiles, Lake City, TN, Angie Dreckmeier and husband Terry, Karey Wolstenholm and husband Rick, and Jessica Neese and husband Jason, all of Overland Park; six great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lucy and Owen Wolstenholm, and Hadley, Hudson and Josie Neese..

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to First Call for Help of Hutchinson or the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.