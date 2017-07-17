Kansas sheriff’s K-9 finds meth lab chemicals during traffic stop

GREENWOOD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and gun charges.

Over the weekend, a deputy with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on US 400 for a traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy observed indicators of possible drug activity and requested the Greenwood County K-9 unit to respond to the scene.

The K-9 arrived and conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle at which time the K-9 indicated the presence of an illegal substance within the vehicle.

Based on this alert, deputies conducted a vehicle search and recovered a significant quantity of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia. Further searching uncovered a loaded handgun and the precursors for a clandestine methamphetamine lab including anhydrous ammonia.

The chemicals present in the vehicle are extremely hazardous and as a result of the discovery, KBI’s clandestine lab response team was contacted and requested to come to the scene to safely remove the chemicals.

Deputies arrested the two occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Both were charged with distribution of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of anhydrous in an unapproved container.

One of the occupants was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Both occupants are being held on $250,000 bond, however due to ongoing investigation their names were not released.