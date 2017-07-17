Brownfield’s battery appeal Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man serving two years and five months in prison after being convicted of aggravated battery is scheduled to have his case before the Kansas Court of Appeals Tuesday.

A jury had found Chauncey Brownfield guilty on a charge of aggravated battery, but was “hung” on the charge of aggravated robbery.

The victim in the case was at a local motel at 14 W. 4th and says he was attacked by Brownfield. Brownfield took an iPhone 6+ cell phone by force. Apparently, Brownfield was asked to leave the motel and wanted his money back. He became angry and struck the victim. The victim suffered a fracture of the eye socket and a permanent scar.

Brownfield also faces arraignment next month after he was recently bound over on another charge of aggravated battery for allegedly attacking Cale Bookout back on Dec. 15, 2015.