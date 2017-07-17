2 dead in near head-on Kansas crash

MIAMI COUNTY – Two people died in an accident just before 6:30 a.m. Monday in Miami County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Edge driven by Samuel O Deal, 42, Archie, MO., was westbound on Kansas 68 just east of Block Road.
The vehicle crossed into on-coming traffic and stuck a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Tiffany I. Maimer, 24, Paola.
Deal and Maimer were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.
Please follow and like us:
Comments
See says
Sad to see a young life went tooo soon. Tiffany you will be missed dearly.
your friend at Promise health care, Overland Park.