2 dead in near head-on Kansas crash

MIAMI COUNTY – Two people died in an accident just before 6:30 a.m. Monday in Miami County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Edge driven by Samuel O Deal, 42, Archie, MO., was westbound on Kansas 68 just east of Block Road.

The vehicle crossed into on-coming traffic and stuck a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Tiffany I. Maimer, 24, Paola.

Deal and Maimer were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.