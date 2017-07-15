Stafford County woman convicted of murder

STAFFORD, Kan. – A 36-year-old Stafford woman was convicted Friday of murder.

A Stafford County jury found Misty R. Salem guilty of one count of second-degree intentional murder.

The conviction stemmed from a crime that occurred in March 2016 in connection with the death of Samuel Salem. Emergency medical crews had found the 41-year-old Salem on the living room floor. He suffered one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second officer recovered a weapon from the yard.

Senior Judge John Sanders set sentencing for August 25.