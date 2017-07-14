Sentencing delayed in Jaterri Davis case until next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sentencing for a 28-year-old man was continued Friday while the state and the defense try to negotiate an agreement to take care of all the cases against him.

Jaterri Davis was recently charged with two new cases. In one, he faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery. He’s accused of confining the victim, holding her against her will, then robbing her of $200 with a handgun. This occurred on June 13.

In another case, the state charged him with criminal possession of a firearm, that being a Beretta model 8040 caliber handgun. He also caused damage to a window at a local motel. These crimes occurred on June 14.

In the earlier case, he entered pleas to simple robbery, attempted kidnapping, possession of marijuana and flee and elude.

He led police on a chase before being arrested in the unit block of Carey Street. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Hayes Street where he forced a man into giving up his stash of marijuana. This occurred back on Nov. 4 of last year.

Judge Trish Rose continued the sentencing until Aug. 18 to see if an agreement is reached in all of these cases.