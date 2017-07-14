1/4 cent sales tax back before Hutchinson City Council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After delaying action on an ordinance pledging future use of the ¼ cent sales tax that has been in place for more than 20 years, the Hutchinson City Council will once again bring the matter to the table during Tuesday’s agenda session.

During the council’s last meeting, questions were raised regarding allotments for the tax, which has been on the book since 1994 and continued by a public vote three times.

The council agreed that some study needed to be done that could reapportion the sales tax in other areas, which included taking some of the funding away from the Cosmosphere and Strataca Museum. Currently, the revenue is split four ways with 47 percent going to street and sidewalk work, 33 percent to the Cosmosphere, 15 percent for property tax relief and the remaining 5 percent to Strataca.

Both museums have been notified of the decision made by the council and will get a chance to voice their thoughts on the matter during the agenda session. That meeting is set for 9 a.m. in the city council chambers.