1/4 cent sales tax back before Hutchinson City Council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After delaying action on an ordinance pledging future use of the ¼ cent sales tax that has been in place for more than 20 years, the Hutchinson City Council will once again bring the matter to the table during Tuesday’s agenda session.
During the council’s last meeting, questions were raised regarding allotments for the tax, which has been on the book since 1994 and continued by a public vote three times.
The council agreed that some study needed to be done that could reapportion the sales tax in other areas, which included taking some of the funding away from the Cosmosphere and Strataca Museum. Currently, the revenue is split four ways with 47 percent going to street and sidewalk work, 33 percent to the Cosmosphere, 15 percent for property tax relief and the remaining 5 percent to Strataca.
Both museums have been notified of the decision made by the council and will get a chance to voice their thoughts on the matter during the agenda session. That meeting is set for 9 a.m. in the city council chambers.
Comments
Charlie says
You just as well quit talking about it and go ahead and take it, you know you’re going to anyhow. Easier to tax the people than to cut government spending.
Charlie says
Museums should be self supporting or the people are saying we don’t want them
Ryan says
Well, i think 33% to the Cosmosphere is at least double what it should be. The place has been completely remodeled several times I think it’s time they stopped Remodeling and recoup the money spent. As for the nearly 50% for street and sidewalk work, that is probably the biggest issue. I don’t know if employee labor is included in that 50% or not but as I have said before and many others have said before, five guys standing around watching one guy hardly work because five guys are standing there watching him work is a waste of money and time. Spending three months redoing a section of Road just to have to come in 2 months later and cut huge holes in it to fix water mains that were neglected is a huge waste of time and money I think the street department needs to think about minimizing cost and time spent, that would probably help the budget more than anything. Also why the heck are they tearing up 17th Street when Main Street is still not finished? How many days now have we all seen not a single soul in that demolished pit in the middle of Main Street?
Mike says
We need to stop paying more sales tax on milk then on alcohol. I know the museums are a good cause but they have to much money the director’s and management staff are among the highest paid in the country I remember during Max Avery’s trial they asked him why he stole and he said he was only paid $204,000 a year in 1997 in Hutchinson ks how did they expect him to live off that ? It’s not much now but in 97 it could almost buy a house still buy a decent car. Our pay scales for these jobs has gotten nuts if they want to make that kind of money that’s ok but make them earn it not just ask the tax payers for it.