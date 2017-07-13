Westar dedicates new solar energy farm

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Westar Energy Community Solar celebrated the completion of a facility in South Hutchinson with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

Representatives from Westar Energy, Dold Foods, and SoCore were joined by local leaders at the facility near South Hutchinson to mark the first community solar project for Westar. Greg Greenwood of Westar says the community solar project was a logical next step in the company’s efforts to be more environmentally friendly.

Greenwood says they are in a wait-and-see approach as to whether solar energy will be able to jump over some of the hurdles that wind energy has encountered over the years and that the project will be evaluated as to whether the utility wants to pursue similar projects.

About 20 percent of the solar energy from this facility in South Hutch is being used at Dold Foods in Wichita.

Westar continues to offer subscriptions to the community solar plant to any customer, but supply is limited with 90 percent of the facility already spoken for by 450 Westar customers.

Participants have the choice of locking in their energy price for five to 20 years, enjoying the benefits of solar with no upfront investment, no debt and no ongoing maintenance. Full details and program enrollment are available at www.WestarEnergy.com/communitysolar.