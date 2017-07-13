One Kansas Senator supports revised Senate health bill

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Republican effort to replace the Obama health care law (all times local):

The United States Senate released a revamped Republican health care bill Thursday, and it seeks out conservative support by letting insurers sell low-premium policies with skimpy coverage.

The bill is aimed at repealing much of President Barack Obama’s health law. But the GOP plan remains in deep jeopardy because of divisions within the party.

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts supports the changes to the revised draft. In an email he said, “Kansans are losing choices in care, and their costs and premiums are still rising. If we are going to finally reverse the damage of Obamacare – we must act.

“I will support a motion to proceed. To amend and improve the bill, you have vote to get on the bill, which is the only way to begin the process of addressing Obamacare’s failures and making further improvements on behalf of our nation’s health care.

“Since the first draft was released, as a member of the Senate Finance Committee, I have continued working with Senate leadership to make further improvements to lower the cost of care, ensure Kansans have more coverage options, and to support providers in rural areas.

“Kansans don’t like mandates or taxes. This bill rolls back both.”

Senator Jerry Moran has yet to make a comment on the bill. It’s unclear whether the measure will survive a showdown vote next week.

The revised legislation includes added money for states to help insurers curb consumers’ increasing premiums and out of pocket costs. And it has $45 billion to help states combat drug abuse.

The bill retains a plan to cut Medicaid, the health care program for the poor. GOP moderates have fought to ease those reductions.