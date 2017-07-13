Man accused of holding family member against her will

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and criminal restraint.

Preston Lewis allegedly held his mother against her will, not letting her leave the house or call anyone, all while holding a knife. He did apparently let her text. She notified another person about the incident. He also barricaded the doors. According to statements made in court, he ordered a pizza for the two, but even had the knives in his hand when the delivery driver arrived.

He was apparently paranoid that someone was going to hurt him and his mother after possibly using meth and something called “crocodile.”

But in court, he denied the allegations saying he never touched anyone and didn’t hold anyone at knife point.

His bond was left at $8,000 and, even though Sarah McKinnon with the Regional Public Defender’s Office requested that they be assigned the case, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied it saying she’ll wait to see if formal charges are filed before assigning an attorney.

Lewis will be back in court next Thursday to hear possible formal charges.