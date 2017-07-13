Hutch woman busted for meth distribution charge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 34-year-old woman was jailed just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday after she was stopped at K-61 and 4th Street.

Police were called for suspicious activity — possibly a drug sale — in a parking lot on East 4th. When they arrived, they made contact with Naomi Driesel and discovered that she had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a case in Municipal Court. She was then arrested. After searching her, they reportedly found about 5 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a scale, 100 clear bags, and a glass pipe.

Potential charges include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Driesel has another case pending, also involving drugs, and she’ll be back in court next Thursday to see if the state has filed formal charges.