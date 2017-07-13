Chamber President to discuss economic development

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A meeting of the Hutchinson Area Chapter of Women for Kansas is scheduled for next Monday at Shears Technology Auditorium on the Hutchinson Community College campus from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Debra Teufel, President & CEO of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce, will present on the topic of economic development in Hutchinson.

Teufel began her role with the Chamber on May 31 and will present an initial assessment of the opportunities and challenges we face as a community.

Women for Kansas is a non-partisan group whose mission is to recruit, motivate, and educate women who will advocate for moderate policies and actively participate in the process of electing moderates to public office.

All area women are invited to attend.

Men interested in learning more about this topic are welcome to attend the program as well.

More information on Women for Kansas can be found on their website: www.WomenForKansas.org.