UPDATE: Kan. officer shoots, kills suspect during vehicle theft investigation

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an officer has shot and killed a suspect in northeast Kansas while investigating a vehicle theft.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man killed as 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr. of Leavenworth. The release said the officer fired at Garcia on Tuesday night after an “altercation” and that he was pronounced dead after emergency responders were called to the scene. A woman was arrested during the investigation on suspicion of interfering with law enforcement, criminal damage to property and concealing, destroying or altering evidence.

Leavenworth police Chief Patrick Kitchens said the officer was at the scene about 10 minutes before reporting that shots had been fired. The officer wasn’t hurt. Neither Kitchens nor the KBI offered any other details about what led up to the shooting.

—–

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Police say a northeast Kansas officer has shot and killed a suspect while investigating a vehicle theft.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night in Leavenworth. Police Chief Patrick Kitchens says the officer reported the shooting shortly after arriving to investigate the stolen vehicle.

Police have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to review the shooting, as is standard procedure. No other details were immediately released. Police didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.