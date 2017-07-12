Hutchinson man formally charged in assault case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man has been formally charged with aggravated assault and interference with law enforcement.

Bryan Corral is accused of putting the victim in fear of being harmed when he threatened the victim with a butterfly knife on July 4.

He’s also accused of inference with law enforcement for evading capture during the investigation in this case, which includes the aggravated assault — a felony.

His case will now be scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the request of the Public Defender’s office. They also requested a bond reduction, but that was denied. The bond will stay at $6,500.