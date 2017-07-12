Hutch Post

Hutch man charged with attempted arson and other crimes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 52-year-old Hutchinson man has been formally charged for an incident on July 1. He’s accused of attempting to set a fire and threatening the homeowner with a screwdriver.

Joseph Burton Jr. is now charged with attempted arson for bringing containers of gasoline into the residence with the intent to start a fire. He failed in that attempt.

He is also charged with threatening the homeowner with a screwdriver and criminal threat for threatening to burn the house down.

While Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen started to set the case for a waiver-status docket, the Regional Public Defender’s Office was assigned and immediately requested a date be set for a preliminary hearing.

