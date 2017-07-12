Concealed carry numbers down in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County saw a drop in the number of concealed carry permits issued during the fiscal year ending June 30 compared to last year. The county issued 1,872 permits with 60 being new permits. The county issued 2005 permits in 2016 including 87 new permits.

Statewide, the Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 5,119 new applications, the lowest number of applications received in a fiscal year since the licensing program began in 2006. A legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans to carry concealed without a license.

While the number of new applications has waned, most Kansans who already have permits are choosing to keep their licenses active. The Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received more than 21,000 renewal applications during the 2017 fiscal year.

Licenses are still required in most states and Kansas licenses are currently recognized in 38 states.

Currently, more than 83,000 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses.