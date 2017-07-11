Lance Patterson elected board president for USD 308

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Lance Patterson was elected president of the USD 308 Board of Education for the 2017-18 school term during the annual organizational meeting of the body Monday. Randall Gray was elected vice president.

Superintendent Gary Price officially participated in his first board meeting since assuming the district reins July 1.

Monday’s meeting took care of legal, but largely routine, business to start the school term.

The board made several annual appointments during the meeting including naming Julie Stucky as Treasurer, Cindy Meir as Assistant Treasurer, Molly Carson as Clerk and Ray Hemmen as Deputy Clerk.

The board representative for Hutchinson Community College Area Vocational School will be Lance Patterson

Board representatives for Educational Facility Authority of Reno County include Tad Dower, Jeff Nichols and Randall Gray.