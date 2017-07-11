Judge denies bond reduction on robbery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After District Judge Trish Rose ruled last Friday in favor of the defense regarding a motion to suppress evidence, she denied a request from the defense to reduce the bond for Jerry Anderson Jr.

Anderson is accused of robbing LoanMax Title Loans. Earlier this year, the Kansas Court of Appeals ordered the case back to District Court with instructions for what it needed to make a decision on the state’s appeal of Rose’s ruling. She apparently did that Friday and called the parole officer’s language for permission to search a residence “vague.”

During a hearing Tuesday, the defense wanted a modification of the bond saying Anderson has been jailed since May 7, 2015. But, the state argued she doesn’t have jurisdiction because the state is again appealing her ruling over the motion to suppress. The defense says it filed the motion over a reduction of the bond before the state filed a new appeal.

Judge Rose says she believes she does have jurisdiction to adjust the bond, but then denied the defense request.

Anderson is charged with aggravated robbery after he allegedly walked into the business and demanded money at gunpoint. He got away with about $1,400 and left in a black four-door automobile, which police found at a residence he shares with Adina Smith.

The case will now be on hold until the latest rounds of appeals or any review by the Supreme Court are decided.

Anderson has prior convictions for aggravated robbery from 2007, but also has a conviction for felony flee and elude. Both convictions are from separate incidents out of Leavenworth County.