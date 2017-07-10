Suspect in beating case arraigned Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Joshua Rund, who was bound over for trial on two charges, was arraigned Monday morning. He faces trial on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated burglary. He entered “not guilty” pleas to those two counts.

The state claims Rund was involved with two other people in the beating of a Hutchinson woman back on May 23, 2016.

A second suspect, Joshua Bradbury, is facing trial for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The state offered him a plea agreement, but he declined.

Michala Cooprider is actually the one who entered the home and struck the victim, Lacy Lomax, with a flashlight while she was sleeping. The attackers believed Lomax gave information to law enforcement about a burglary case in McPherson County.

Cooprider entered a plea to aggravated burglary in the case while the state dropped the other charges. She was sentenced to just under five years in prison. She is now considered a state’s witness against the other two and testified in the hearing for Rund.

Rund, who entered pleas in three other cases, was sentenced to a nearly 22-year-prison sentence. He was granted three years community corrections. Judge Tim Chambers found he had violated the conditions of his corrections and ordered him to prison. However, the judge did knock the sentence down to 10 years.

Judge Trish Rose set a tentative trial date of Oct. 17.