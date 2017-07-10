New members added to Kansas State Fair Board

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair has several new board members after appointments were made by Gov. Brownback. Nicholas Ketzner of Bird City has been appointed to the State Fair Board to serve a three-year term, expiring March 15, 2020, to succeed Jeffrey Deeds.

Robert Atkisson, Stockton, has been appointed to serve a three-year term, expiring March 15, 2020, to succeed Angie Clark.

Harmon Bliss of Jetmore was reappointed to serve another three-year term, expiring March 15, 2020.

Virginia Crossland-Macha was reappointed in April to another three-year term, and

Steve Abrams, Arkansas City, Kansas, was appointed in February to serve an unexpired term, expiring March 15, 2019, to succeed Cindy O’Neal.

The newly made up board will meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Manhattan.