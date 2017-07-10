Kansas man sentenced for running central-Kansas drug operation

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Jason Lars Sheets, 36, Salina, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of brandishing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In his plea, he admitted he was a member of a drug trafficking organization operating in the Salina area in 2016. He admitted that he and his co-defendants jointly possessed 18 firearms including pistols and rifles.

Co-defendants include:

Seth Allen George, 26, Salina, who was sentenced in June to 18 years.

Tyler Lee Shea, 21, Salina, Kan., who was sentenced in June to 15 years.

Kyle Allen Palmer, 30, Salina, Kan., who was sentenced in April to 15 years.

Beall commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough for their work on the case.