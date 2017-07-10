Kan. teen facing felony charge for theft of pre-paid car wash tickets

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony charges.

Police say Jose Escobedo, 19, Salina, allegedly stole prepaid car wash tickets from the manager’s office at Casey’s General Store, 2404 South Ninth in Salina, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Escobedo used the prepaid tickets to pocket cash paid by customers.

From June 26 to July 2, Escobedo allegedly stole $1,648 in cash. He was booked into the Saline County Jail for felony theft.