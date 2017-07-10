Hutch man leads police on short chase late Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 26-year-old Hutchinson man made a first court appearance after leading Hutchinson Police on a chase in the city Sunday night.

A Hutchinson Police officer was traveling on State Fair Road following a motorcycle. The rider stopped at Plum, but then proceeded to go east on 23rd before the light turned green. The officer then tried to make a traffic stop, but Christopher White refused to stop and the chase was on. He went around the round-a-bout, forcing other vehicles to move out of the way to avoid being struck. It was the same situation at 23rd and Lorraine when he ran the stop light there. He turned north on Waldron and was then stopped by an officer at 30th. This all occurred around 10:30 p.m.

He was reportedly intoxicated and refused to stop because he was scared, according to statements made in court.

Potential charges include felony flee and elude and DUI.

He’ll be back in court next week to see if the state has filed formal charges.