ACLU files lawsuit over Trump voting commission transparency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump’s commission investigating election fraud of failing to comply with a law designed to ensure public accountability. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is Vice Chairman of the commission.
The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Washington says the commission held its first meeting without notifying or making the meeting open to the public. The lawsuit says the commission also failed to make meeting records public. The ACLU says that violates the Federal Advisory Committee Act. The lawsuit also says the commission is improperly stacked with individuals who’ve supported Trump’s statements on illegal voting.
Department of Justice spokesman Ian Prior wrote in an email that the office is reviewing the complaint. He declined futher comment.
The commission’s request for the release of voter data has prompted other lawsuits.
Comments
Hawkfan says
This is GREAT NEWS! Kobach is “fake” and all his investigations are also “Fake Investigations” This idiot goes around the law to his benefit thinking he can. He’s still dodging his $1,000 fine which he is guilty of, but not willing to pay his debts.
This guy is NOT FIT to be our Sec. of State. The only people who think so are the tRump followers & tRump himself!