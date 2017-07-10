16-year-old Kansas boy dies after ejected in rollover crash

HARPER COUNTY-A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 11:50p.m. Sunday in Harper County.
A 1995 Dodge pickup driven by Adrian Gerber, 18, Anthony, was northbound on Southeast 70 Avenue, according to the Harper County Sheriff Tracy Chance.
The vehicle traveled through a T intersection at SE 70 Road. The driver attempted a turn, the truck rolled and a passenger 16-year-old Tanner Asper of Anthony was ejected.
Asper was pronounced dead at the scene. Gerber refused treatment. It appears they were not wearing seat belts, according to Chance.
