Sentencing date set for teen convicted of murdering his mother and sister

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to District Attorney Keith Schroeder, Judge Trish Rose has set a date for the sentencing of the 18-year-old Hutchinson man convicted of two counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated arson.

Samuel Vonachen will be sentenced on Friday, July 28, at 3 p.m. for the killings of his mother and sister back in September of 2013.

There has been a delay in the sentencing because of the judge’s desire to have another mental evaluation of the teen completed. The state tried to appeal the decision, partly because evaluations had been done prior to trial showing that he was competent.

A Reno County jury convicted the teen for the killings of his mother and sister who died after he set fire to the family home. His father was able to escape.

Vonachen was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder for trying to kill his father and aggravated arson for the actual setting of the fire.