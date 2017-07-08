Hutch Post

Dole praises Trump on successful trip to Europe

Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole issued a statement Saturday congratulating President Donald Trump on a successful trip to Poland and the G20 Summit in Germany.

As you might expect, Trump used his Twitter account to thank Dole.

  1. Poor Mr. Dole. He has stated quite a few inaccuracies–however, he is correct that WE ARE PROUD OF AMERICA,( but certainly not it’s leadership.)

