Dole praises Trump on successful trip to Europe

Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole issued a statement Saturday congratulating President Donald Trump on a successful trip to Poland and the G20 Summit in Germany.
As you might expect, Trump used his Twitter account to thank Dole.
Thank you @SenatorDole, very kind! pic.twitter.com/cXrYiK46Qq
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017
Please follow and like us:
Comments
Hawkfan says
Poor Mr. Dole. He has stated quite a few inaccuracies–however, he is correct that WE ARE PROUD OF AMERICA,( but certainly not it’s leadership.)