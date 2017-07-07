Police report ATM skimmers on more banks in Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investing two more reports of Skimmers on ATMs at banks in Garden City.

Police, in a social media report, advised if you use an ATM machine be vigilant and look for suspicious activity especially if your card was difficult to insert into the card slot, goes into the card slot farther than normal, or feels like it is sticking in the machine when you pull it out.

Also look at the machine itself, if it appears the device has been tampered with around the area where the card is inserted, or the card reader area is loose.

It is also suggested that you conduct regular reviews of your bank account to make sure your information has not been stolen and report any suspicious activity to the police.