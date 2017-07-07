Man who threw acid in victim’s face ordered to prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 25-year-old man who entered a plea to aggravated battery after he reportedly threw acid on his wife was denied a departure and ordered to prison for three years and five months.

By entering the plea, Rafael Gomez avoided a more severe charge of attempted murder, which Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton was considering filing against the former employee of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Stanton says Gomez threw acid on the victim twice. She suffered the burns to her face. The domestic incident occurred back on March 30, 2016, at a home here in Hutchinson.