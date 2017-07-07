Local man enters pleas in two cases (update)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two people arrested for the alleged distribution of methamphetamine entered pleas in two cases Friday morning.

Jeremiah Collins is now convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute drugs and interference with law enforcement in one case and aggravated failure to appear in a second.

It was back on Jan. 17, 2015, when a highway patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding. After making contact with the driver, the officer saw a green glass bong with marijuana residue. During a search of that vehicle, they allegedly located a silver and black combination lock box. Inside were used baggies with the alleged methamphetamine. Also located were new baggies, a working scale, two straws, a loaded syringe, $20 and two bags that allegedly contained approximately 7.5 grams of meth.

Collins allegedly gave the name of Jacob Ray Towne, but, after running his fingerprints, officers were able to identify him as Collins, who was wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He had served time for drug convictions in Sedgwick County and a burglary conviction out of Sumner County.

Then on Nov. 21, 2015, he failed to show in court for a hearing on the other case, so the state charged him with aggravated failure to appear.

With him entering the pleas, the state will not oppose the defense recommendation that Collins be placed on community corrections.

Judge Trish Rose set sentencing for Aug. 18.