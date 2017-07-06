Richard takes over as Director of Finance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson has a new finance director.

Current Finance Director Frank Edwards will retire as of Thursday and will be replaced by Assistant Director Angela Richard. Edwards has been with the City of Hutchinson for the past five years. Richard, who has been with the city for the past two years, will take over her new duties on Friday.

Richard graduated from Fort Hays State University in 2007 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and has a Masters in Accountancy from Kansas State University.

Before coming to work for the city, she worked at Adams, Brown, Beran, and Ball, specializing in auditing municipalities and non-profits.