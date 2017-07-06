Funeral service announced for Pauls

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — We now have a funeral service date for former State Representative Jan Pauls, who died Wednesday.

According to a release from Elliott Mortuary, the service for Pauls will be next Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene at 4290 N. Monroe. That will be followed by a private burial.

Pauls died Wednesday at St. Francis Select Specialty Hospital. She was 64.

Pauls, a former judge and attorney, served in the Kansas Legislature beginning in 1991. She represented the 102nd district as a Democrat until switching to the Republican party in 2014 to advocate for conservative social issues. In December 2015, she was named as chairwoman of the House committee that handles legislation on abortion and gay rights.

Pauls lost her bid for re-election last November to Democrat Patsy Terrell, who died last month near the end of her first legislative session.