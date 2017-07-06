HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Former State Representative Jan Pauls has died, according to Elliot Mortuary.

Pauls, who was a conservative Kansas House member and left the Democratic Party over social issues, lost her seat last year to the late Patsy Terrell.

Pauls represented the 102nd District in the Hutchinson area and was a strong opponent of abortion and gay rights. She won her Democratic primary in 2012 by only eight votes and many Democrats questioned whether she could win another in 2014. She said the Democratic Party grew increasingly hostile to her.

Pauls had served in the House since 1991. In December 2015, she was named as chairwoman of the House committee that handles legislation on abortion and gay rights.

Funeral services are pending.