Commissioners make decision on outside funding

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — While the Reno County Commission tries to come to terms with its 2018 budget, it made decisions Wednesday on funding of outside agencies.

The biggest was a request from Reno County Emergency Medical Services and the request for additional money to replace some aging ambulances. As part of a compromise, commissioners dropped purchasing for one and then bought just the chassis for another. The commission agreed to an amount of $89,308.

The commission did agree to increase the budget for Horizons Mental Health Center by $20,000, bringing the total funding to $430,500. Commissioners also added back $5,000 for the Quest Center, which they had taken out with the 2017 budget. Total funding for the Quest Center was set at $65,000. A modest increase for the Reno County Drug Court was also approved.

The amount given to the Reno County Museum was left the same, commissioners denied an increase of $25,000. The museum wanted that money to add another person.

The commission also denied an increase of over $54,000 for the Reno County Extension Office, deciding to leave that at the same amount as this year.

All the other outside agencies that receive county funds didn’t ask for any increase.

The budget considerations for the county budget continue, but should become final later this month.