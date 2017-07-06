Collins expected to enter plea in drug case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two people arrested for the alleged distribution of methamphetamine may enter pleas to the charges against him.

Jeremiah Collins is scheduled to be back before a judge Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute drugs and interference with law enforcement.

It was back on Jan. 17, 2015, when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding, going 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper immediately saw a green glass bong with marijuana residue. During a search of that vehicle, they allegedly located a silver and black combination lock box. Inside were used baggies with the alleged methamphetamine. Also located were new baggies, a working scale, two straws, a loaded syringe, $20 and two bags that allegedly contained approximately 7.5 grams of meth.

Collins allegedly gave the name of Jacob Ray Towne, but, after running his fingerprints, they were able to identify him as Collins, who was wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He had served time for drug convictions in Sedgwick County and a burglary conviction out of Sumner County.

The hearing Friday is scheduled in front of Judge Trish Rose.