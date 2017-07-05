State to pay $67K to settle lawsuit over 2011 KHP traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas has agreed to settle for roughly $67,000 a 5-year-old lawsuit by a man who said he was illegally stopped and detained by a state trooper.
Peter Vasquez tells the Topeka Capital-Journal he’s happy his litigation over the December 2011 stop is ending.
Vasquez says he was stopped by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in December 2011 in Wabaunsee County and was issued a warning but refused the trooper’s request to have his vehicle searched after Vasquez insisted there were no drugs in it.
Vasquez was detained, though a search of his vehicle found nothing illegal.
A federal appeals court last year overturned a lower court’s decision to dismiss the case. The U.S. Supreme Court denied the state’s request to hear the matter.
Comments
Marcus Harmon says
After attorney fees and other relates cost, he’ll end up with approximately 25K. That’s not bad at all for the small amount of crap he had to put up with. The police officer though, should be fired. You don’t treat people like dog s*it, and that’s what he did.
;