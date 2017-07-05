Sheriff: Reno County man jailed for alleged arson after house fire

RENO COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Reno County man for alleged arson.

Just before 7p.m. Tuesday, Nickerson Fire District and Sheriff’s Officers were dispatched to 5000 Nickerson Blvd northwest of Hutchinson for a house fire, according to a social media report from Sheriff Randy Henderson.

When deputies arrived the resident of the home had been moved away from the residence by persons driving by the scene.

Fire crews had trouble reaching the home due to the resident’s truck parked in the way.

Crews had to pull the vehicle out of the way before proceeding to the scene. The resident, 64-year-old Kerry Getz appeared intoxicated and smelled of gasoline.

After investigation and interviews deputies arrested Getz on 1 count of Arson. He lived alone at the residence.

In July of 2016, Getz entered a plea to a single count of making a criminal threat and was granted one year of probation after he chased a sub-contracted employee of Westar Energy at the home replacing an electrical meter.

Getz had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing reckless bodily harm and criminal damage to property, but as a part of a plea agreement, the state dropped all the other charges.

And just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a passerby reported a brush fire in the 4000 block of South Whiteside Rd.

In the burned area, a cake of fireworks was located. Hutchinson Fire crews believe the fireworks were the cause of the fire.

No suspect was found.