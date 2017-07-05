Lubbers Hutchinson lot closes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nearly 14 years ago, Lubbers expanded its dealership to Hutchinson. Based out of Cheney for over 25 years, the car dealers added extra locations in Hutchinson and Andover. While the Andover location has now been closed for a few years, the Hutchinson dealership closed its doors at the end of June.
Technology is partly to blame for the closing. Today’s car shopper looks at unlimited resources online before making a decision. This is a change from the car-buyer-of-the-past who drove from lot to lot looking at different vehicles. All those cars and trucks are now just one click away.
Because so much shopping can be done in the preliminary phase of car buying, Lubbers Hutch decided to relocate the lot back to Cheney. The employees from the Hutchinson store have also relocated to the Cheney dealership.
Currently, shoppers can still access the Lubbers Hutch website and click a link to shop the cars available in Cheney.
Comments
Simon says
Couldn’t be because of their “good deals” could it? I have never heard someone say, wow! I’m glad I shopped at Lubbers. It’s always tales of getting screwed around. I went one time to just see what they had and the cost, they had a 10 year old car they the asking price was 3X the value. He told me they were firm on the price and he couldn’t do anything to lower it, I brought up KBB on the spot and showed him. I got up and started walking out and then the deals started rolling off his tongue. Too late buddy.
On an even more positive note, hopefully we don’t have to hear the annoying commercials anymore. Fingers crossed.
Loyal says
I love lubbers they helped us out a lot we got a car through them and will definitely be going back through them I know many others who have gone through lubbers and never had any problems
Kevin says
Lubbers takes advantage of the fact that not everyone has good credit, so they let people Buy here pay here and get them into a vehicle that is way over priced for what it’s worth and then install the On time system that shuts the vehicle down when someone is late on the payment.
Janet says
Yes, happened to my husband too. Losers.
Hutch resident says
I love Lubbers!! They were great with us!
Wandapoo says
Lubbers was great! $500.00 a month ain’t a bad deal!! Lol, just kidding. I think the positive remarks are true too! Just kidding,
Looks like a PR rep posted it.