Lubbers Hutchinson lot closes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nearly 14 years ago, Lubbers expanded its dealership to Hutchinson. Based out of Cheney for over 25 years, the car dealers added extra locations in Hutchinson and Andover. While the Andover location has now been closed for a few years, the Hutchinson dealership closed its doors at the end of June.

Technology is partly to blame for the closing. Today’s car shopper looks at unlimited resources online before making a decision. This is a change from the car-buyer-of-the-past who drove from lot to lot looking at different vehicles. All those cars and trucks are now just one click away.

Because so much shopping can be done in the preliminary phase of car buying, Lubbers Hutch decided to relocate the lot back to Cheney. The employees from the Hutchinson store have also relocated to the Cheney dealership.

Currently, shoppers can still access the Lubbers Hutch website and click a link to shop the cars available in Cheney.