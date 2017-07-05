Hutch man enters guilty plea in flee and elude case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two people arrested back on Jan. 28 after a trailer was stolen in Hutchinson waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday and entered guilty pleas to three charges.

Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Bauck is now convicted of burglary, possession of stolen property and felony flee and elude. As part of a plea agreement, the state dropped a charge of felony theft, interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended.

The case started with the report of an enclosed trailer being stolen on West 13th. Law enforcement spotted the truck pulling the trailer at Hendricks and Nickerson Boulevard. They tried to stop the truck, which led to the chase that ended at 10th & Cheyenne in the county. Bauck apparently ran from the vehicle, but was quickly captured. It was learned that the truck he was driving was also stolen out of Wellington.

With him entering a plea, he’ll be sentenced on Aug. 18. He also faces a probation violation in Barton County.