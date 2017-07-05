Gas prices jump a few pennies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices jumped a few pennies in the past couple of days, but still remain well below $2 a gallon.
Gas in Hutchinson was at $1.93 to $1.95 a gallon with prices running at $1.99 in South Hutchinson.
Statewide gas is averaging about $2.05 a gallon with the highest prices in Glen Elder at $2.40 and the lowest in Cunningham, Kingman, Moundridge and Pratt at $1.90.
The national average for a gallon of gas is now running at $2.23, according to AAA.
Comments
Steve Ellingboe says
Kwik Shop ALWAYS is first to raise prices. They increased prices .10 in one day at South Hutchinson. Loves went up only .04. Loves is 1.99.9 and Kwik Shop is 205.9 in South Hutchinson as of 4AM Thursday.
The people of Hutchinson can thank Loves and Murphy Oil for ending years of artificially inflated fuel prices.