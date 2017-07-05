Gas prices jump a few pennies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices jumped a few pennies in the past couple of days, but still remain well below $2 a gallon.

Gas in Hutchinson was at $1.93 to $1.95 a gallon with prices running at $1.99 in South Hutchinson.

Statewide gas is averaging about $2.05 a gallon with the highest prices in Glen Elder at $2.40 and the lowest in Cunningham, Kingman, Moundridge and Pratt at $1.90.

The national average for a gallon of gas is now running at $2.23, according to AAA.