DA’s request granted

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners on a two-to-one vote agreed Wednesday to allow District Attorney Keith Schroeder to make a part-time administrative assistant a full-time position immediately, even though it will cost the county $50,000 (if you include benefits).

Schroeder argued that they need the help badly, noting that next year, as part of the budget for 2019, he will be asking for two additional attorneys. He says when compared with other counties, his office has the 6th-largest caseload in the state, but fewer attorneys.

He presented the commission with a report on how many cases are handled by his office and noted that, with the six attorneys in his office, they average 1,272 cases each. He says his budget is below the state average considering the population and the caseload.

The county will have to take some money from cash reserves to cover the increase for the rest of the year.

Commission Chair Dan Deming says he tended to be in favor of the request, but wanted to look at the final budget numbers for next year before making any final decision. But, Commissioner Bob Bush argued that they should just do it now and Commissioner Ron Hirst agreed.

If the county commission were to approve adding two new prosecuting attorneys in 2019, that would mean an additional $176,000 added to Schroeder’s budget to cover those costs. Schroeder said he was giving the commission advance notice that this request would be coming next year. That, of course, doesn’t mean it will be approved.