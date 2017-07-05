Council tables 1/4 cent sales tax decision to July 18

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Questions regarding allotments and a very tight budget forced the Hutchinson City Council to table any decision on placing the ¼ cent sales tax on the fall election ballot.

During Tuesday’s agenda session, the council agreed that some study needed to be done that could reapportion the sales tax in other areas.

One proposal suggested taking a small portion of the allotments away from the Cosmosphere and Strataca Museum and increasing the amount of the tax that goes to property tax relief.

Both museums will be notified of the decision made by the council Tuesday and will likely be at the next meeting of the council where a decision on the sales tax could be made. That meeting is set for July 18.