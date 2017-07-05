Commissioners decide against rebuilding rural bridge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After considerable discussion twice last week at two county meetings and again Wednesday morning, the Reno County Commission agreed to close the bridge on Woodberry Road between 30th and 43rd.

Some who have land or live in the area wanted the county to build a new bridge, but the cost would have been $815,000. Public Works Director Dave McComb says the bridge would also have to be a little longer if they were to rebuild, going from 134 feet to 160.

The bridge was closed recently after being deemed unsafe. With only 28 cars on average using the bridge, it just isn’t considered cost effective to replace it.

McComb noted that they have closed nine bridges in the county so far as part of the county bridge plan. He also says there are 1,100 in the county that probably need replacing.

All three commissioners told those at the meeting that they don’t like closing bridges, but have to make tough decisions and voted to keep this bridge closed and not replace it.