City still struggling with budget as council looks for more cuts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council continued the discussion on the 2018 budget and looked where more cuts could be found to keep spending in line with revenue.

After working to increase the reserve fund four years ago, the council has been spending down the funds to a level that is becoming a concern. In 2015 the ending balance for the city was $6.65 million. For 2018, the reserve is projected at $3.40 million, or about 8.2 percent of the ending balance to funds available. That is half of what it was in 2015. Mayor John Daveline expressed the desire to hike that number up to at least 10 percent if possible.

Such a move would require the city to find about $500,000 in additional cuts. Councilwoman Jade Piros-de Carvalho said she was in favor of such a reduction, but stressed a desire to avoid cutting more from CIP funds or other needed purchases for another year.

As of the first week in June, the city has already eliminated nearly $3 million from the 2018 budget.

City Manager John Deardoff told the council that, with the new tax lid put in place by the state and with projected sales tax revenue staying essentially flat, the budget process would continue to be difficult.